Friday's local scores
High school baseball
De Soto 9, La Crosse Aquinas 3
La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 1
West Salem 9, Viroqua 5 - final/game 1; Game 2 rained out in 2nd inning, finish date TBD
Sparta 8, Westby 5
Brookwood 16, New Lisbon 10
Tomah 11, Reedsburg 4
Independence/Gilmanton 8, C-FC 3
High school softball
La Crosse Aquinas 6, De Soto 1 - Blugolds now 11-2
Holmen 2, Marshfield 1
Viroqua 10, Black River Falls 0 - final/6 innings
Brookwood 7, New Lisbon 3
C-FC 21, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - final/5 innings
Cashton 21, Wonewoc-Center 4 - final/5 innings
High school soccer
La Crosse Central 6, Arcadia 1
High school golf
La Crosse Country Club Invite
1. Milwaukee Marquette, 311
2. Madison Edgewood, 318
3. Middleton, 326
4. Mequon Homestead, 327
5. Menomonee Falls, 336
6. Madison Memorial, 337
7. River Falls, 340
8. Hudson, 342
9. Brookfield Central, 346
10. Eleva Strum, 352
11. Holmen, 353
12. Onalaska, 354
13. Eau Claire North, 355
14. Sparta, 356
16. Tomah, 361
18. La Crosse Central, 385
*Notable individuals: Brett Von Ruden (Sparta) and Bailey Visker (Onalaska) shoot 80 to finish tied for 10th
Coulee Conference match at Black River Falls
1. Luther, 164
2. Arcadia, 170
3. West Salem, 176
4. Westby, 188
5. Black River Falls, 197
6. G-E-T, 203
Top 10 Individuals
1. Joel Ellefson (VIR), 37
2. Brad Jacobs (GET), 39
3. Austin Roth (VIR), 39
4. Nick Anderson (GET), 40
4. TR Norris (GET), 40
6. Spencer Greiner (WS), 41
7. Logan Lisowski (ARC), 42
7. Jack Fendt (BRF), 42
7. Aaron Raabe (LUTH), 42
7. Trey Stendalen (WEST), 42
College baseball
UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Stevens Point 4 - final/game 1
UW-Stevens Point 4, UW-La Crosse 3 - final/game 2; Eagles now 18-14, 6-8 WIAC; series continues Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Copeland Park
