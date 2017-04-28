Friday's local scores

High school baseball

De Soto 9, La Crosse Aquinas 3

La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 1

West Salem 9, Viroqua 5 - final/game 1; Game 2 rained out in 2nd inning, finish date TBD

Sparta 8, Westby 5

Brookwood 16, New Lisbon 10

Tomah 11, Reedsburg 4

Independence/Gilmanton 8, C-FC 3

High school softball

La Crosse Aquinas 6, De Soto 1 - Blugolds now 11-2

Holmen 2, Marshfield 1

Viroqua 10, Black River Falls 0 - final/6 innings

Brookwood 7, New Lisbon 3

C-FC 21, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - final/5 innings

Cashton 21, Wonewoc-Center 4 - final/5 innings

High school soccer

La Crosse Central 6, Arcadia 1

High school golf

La Crosse Country Club Invite

1. Milwaukee Marquette, 311

2. Madison Edgewood, 318

3. Middleton, 326

4. Mequon Homestead, 327

5. Menomonee Falls, 336

6. Madison Memorial, 337

7. River Falls, 340

8. Hudson, 342

9. Brookfield Central, 346

10. Eleva Strum, 352

11. Holmen, 353

12. Onalaska, 354

13. Eau Claire North, 355

14. Sparta, 356

16. Tomah, 361

18. La Crosse Central, 385

*Notable individuals: Brett Von Ruden (Sparta) and Bailey Visker (Onalaska) shoot 80 to finish tied for 10th

Coulee Conference match at Black River Falls

1. Luther, 164

2. Arcadia, 170

3. West Salem, 176

4. Westby, 188

5. Black River Falls, 197

6. G-E-T, 203

Top 10 Individuals

1. Joel Ellefson (VIR), 37

2. Brad Jacobs (GET), 39

3. Austin Roth (VIR), 39

4. Nick Anderson (GET), 40

4. TR Norris (GET), 40

6. Spencer Greiner (WS), 41

7. Logan Lisowski (ARC), 42

7. Jack Fendt (BRF), 42

7. Aaron Raabe (LUTH), 42

7. Trey Stendalen (WEST), 42

College baseball

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Stevens Point 4 - final/game 1

UW-Stevens Point 4, UW-La Crosse 3 - final/game 2; Eagles now 18-14, 6-8 WIAC; series continues Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Copeland Park