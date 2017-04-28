Academics, athletics leads Fredrickson to Viterbo

Noah Fredrickson watched his Hilltoppers teammates make their college decision. On Friday, they watched him make his.

The Onalaska High School senior signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Viterbo University next season, surrounded by friends and family in a ceremony outside Beggs Gymnasium.

"It really is a dream come true, so I'm just really excited to be here and just happy," Fredrickson said. "It just felt right. Playing in front of the La Crosse community that I've grown up playing in front of, and supported me all this time, is a big deal for me. I'm excited for them to be able to come watch me."

Fredrickson also chose Viterbo for its academics. He plans to study marketing, and feels he will excel in the classroom at Viterbo.

On the court, he also believes he can serve multiple roles for coach Wayne Wagner.

"He sees me in a lot of different spots, not just one thing, I can play multiple positions," Fredrickson said. "I can play the point if he wants, or I can back off and spot up in the corner for a 3, so I think I can bring that to the table for them as well."

Fredrickson joins Logan's Cody Hoeth as the most recent additions to Viterbo's recruiting class.