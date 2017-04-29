Minnesota man defends self in murder trial, claims innocence - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota man defends self in murder trial, claims innocence

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

A Minnesota man accused in a fatal robbery called the victim's death tragic, but said while delivering closing arguments in his own defense that he is innocent.

Benjamin Lee Harris insisted Friday that prosecutors failed to prove he's the person responsible for the death of 41-year-old Jason Mikulak in St. Paul last year. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the 29-year-old defendant represented himself and waived his right to a jury trial. The presiding judge will decide his fate.

Prosecutors say a masked gunman demanded money from Mikulak while he sat in his car with his girlfriend at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 1. Authorities say the gunman shot Mikulak after a brief struggle outside the car.

Investigators say DNA collected from the car's door handle match Harris' fingerprints.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.