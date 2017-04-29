Wisconsin man charged in fatal crash not competent for trial

The case of a Wisconsin man accused of killing four people while driving drunk last year won't proceed because a brain injury he suffered in the crash prevents him from assisting in his defense.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara indefinitely suspended the case of 33-year-old Brysen Wills Friday after prosecutors and his defense attorney said two doctors concluded he's not competent to stand trial.

Assistant District Attorney Galen Strebe says Wills' injury makes him forget what he had for breakfast by lunchtime.

Wills charges included four counts of homicide by drunken driving.

Prosecutors say he was speeding on a stretch of Interstate 94 in Deerfield on Nov. 2 in his SUV when he collided with two cars.

Brysen will be re-examined in six months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.