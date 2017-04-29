Copy-Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America

While the decision is not official, Bishop Quinn brought this up at a meeting with Catholic Committee on Scouting members in mid-April.

According to a member that sat in on a meeting Thursday night, this change will end Scout troops' charter with Catholic parishes across Southeast Minnesota.

Out of 51 troops in the Gamehaven Council, 6 are currently sponsored by Catholic parishes.

While no reason for this change has been made official, the member we spoke to said it might have to do with national boy scout changes.

In January, The Boy Scouts of America said it will begin accepting members based on their gender identity, opening the door for transgender boys to join.

He said this change could come as soon as the end of 2017 or as late as the end of 2018.

While the troops affected by this don't yet have a plan, they hope to stay together as a group regardless of who sponsors them.

The Diocese of Winona is the first in the nation to propose this change in policy.

