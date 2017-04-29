La Crescent Police participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The La Crescent Police Department participated in "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day" on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) designated this April 29th as a day every year to encourage national effort for residents to dispose old prescriptions safely. The La Crescent Police Department had at least four boxes full of un-used prescriptions that were dropped off within the first hour of set up at city hall.

Officer Ernster, says that if you do not know what to do with your old prescriptions in your medicine cabinet that you should take them to your local police department or authorities to dispose of them properly.

"There's a lot of prescription drugs that people get prescribed and they have no place if they don't use them all up or have some place to dispose of them properly. A lot of people think just flushing them down the toilet is the right way to do it, that's totally wrong. What we're doing today is we're collecting those prescriptions that aren't used or expired and we're disposing of them properly, and we are happy to see people stopping by." Ernster said.

If you have old prescriptions, you can drop them off at the La Crescent Police Department's disposable prescription drug box all year round.