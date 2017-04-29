City of La Crescent celebrates Arbor Day

The city of La Crescent held a series of events on Saturday in recognition of Arbor Day.

At the La Crescent fire department, people gathered to purchase tree seeds, vie for prizes, and to see La Crescent mayor Mike Poellinger sign a proclamation that declared April 28th and 29th of the year 2017 as Arbor Day in the city of La Crescent. Other activities during the day included a tree walk in Vetsch Park showcasing the different types of trees in the city and a tree trivia contest.

Jason Ludwigson said that he hopes these events will spread awareness about the benefits of trees.

"We've got some initiatives planned and the city does to get that recognition for Tree City USA. We want to encourage city residents to plant trees, protect trees, and understand the benefit of trees in our city," said Ludwigson.

The Lions Club and the city of La Crescent planted 26 new trees in various city parks to replace fallen ash trees.