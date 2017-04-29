3rd annual Mississippi Steamroll attracts local artist

The third annual Mississippi Steamroll presentation was held at the Pump House in downtown La Crosse on Saturday.

Eventgoers brought their art designs and had them printed on pieces of wood and cloth for free. The process of the printmaking involves carving tools used to create the images. The images are then inked and rolled over by an asphalt compacter, otherwise known as a steamroller, which uses high pressure to lay the image onto the material.

Mississippi Streamroll co-creator Ben Alberti said that this event allows him to have an outlet for his artistic pursuits.

"Personally, it's a way for me to stay involved with the arts. While I'm living here in La Crosse, there isn't a ton to do. The Pump House is always a really good resource for that. They've allowed us to do it here all three years which is really awesome. It's just a way to stay involved and connected with the community, other artist, and woodcut printmakers. It's been pretty good."

The Mississippi Steamroll exhibit will take place at the Pump House from May 24th to July 8th.

