La Crosse walkers Walk MS

With the theme "Together We Are Stronger" some 700 participants walked in La Crosse Walk MS event. Those participating could choose either a 1 or 3 mile route. It's the 19th year of the event taking place in La Crosse, part of a national event raising money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

One walker noted she's been in 16 previous walks.

"It's awesome. The people are so friendly and welcoming and rain or shine, they go."

Last year the event raised around $85,000 towards