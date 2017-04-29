Marsh gets Earth Day cleaning

An Earth Day clean up came to the La Crosse marsh. Volunteers showed up in the morning hours to take on the task of collecting garbage from around marsh trails at Myrick Park. Some groups ventured out to Lang Drive while others worked their way down Highway 16.

According to Madi Giordano, the event not only helps clear out garbage, but can help bring awareness to keeping the marsh clean.

"Take out what you pack in. It's always a good mentality to have. If you keep trash out of this natural area it really benefits the whole environment."

Those who came out to help were treated to lunch afterward. Garbage bins and all collected items were transported to the county landfill.