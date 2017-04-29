La Crosse community comes together for Neighbors Day

On Saturday night, 157 yards are ready for spring thanks to the annual La Crosse Neighbors Day event. Over 250 volunteers helped do yard work for those in the community who are not able to do it themselves because of age or disability.

Raking leaves, tilling gardens, pulling weeds. That is just some of the work done by volunteers on Neighbors Day.

"It helps," said 94-year-old Vernetta Fish, a homeowner in La Crosse.

Fish depends on Neighbors Day volunteers to keep her yard clean. Her age prevents her from being able to do the work her yard requires. She said she is thankful for the young people that take time out of their Saturday to help her.

"What kind of impressed me was one time it was a bunch of young men, and they were part of a team at the university," Fish said. "Then, there was another time when we had a family, and they were picking all of the weeds out of the rocks."

One of those young people was Adam Kuhn.

"One quote that I really like is President John F. Kennedy's quote that said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country,'" said Kuhn.

Kuhn said being part of Neighbors Day gave him a chance to help those who have helped him at his home away from home.

"When we first stepped on campus, we didn't know what we were doing," said Kuhn. "Having the community members, they basically guided us through what we wanted to do. They directly or indirectly helped us to become the people we are today."

He also said Neighbors Day recognizes the hard work his neighbors continue to do in the community.

"Neighbors Day, in essence, is to pay tribute to thank all of the members of our community for all the work and the sacrifices they have done on our behalf," Kuhn said.

Fish said volunteers do not leave Neighbors Day empty handed. She believes giving back through events like Neighbors Day gives volunteers a good feeling and a sense of satisfaction.