On Wisconsin, On Green Bay: Packers take Biegel in 4th round

Vince Biegel is about as Wisconsin as a football player can get, and he's staying home to begin his professional career.

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker was selected Saturday as the 108th overall pick.

He said he didn't think he would get the call, but when it did, he was beyond excited to hear the words he's dreamed about since childhood.

"This is every Wisconsin kid's dream. I feel incredibly blessed," Biegel said in a phone interview with Packers media members Saturday afternoon. "I'm just excited to get in there and get to work, get the playbook in my hands and start learning. Not just from the defensive guys, but also from the offensive guys. Obviously the Green Bay Packers have the best quarterback in the league, Aaron Rodgers. I'm going to go in there, learn as much as I can, and try to help the Green Bay Packers' special teams, defense in any way I can."

Biegel was just the first pick of seven made by Green Bay on Saturday. Below is a list of all players drafted by Green Bay in the NFL Draft.

Round 2: Kevin King, CB Washington (33rd overall)

Round 2: Josh Jones, S NC State (61st overall)

Round 3: Montravius Adams, DT Auburn (93rd overall)

Round 4: Vince Biegel, LB Wisconsin (108th overall)

Round 4: Jamaal Williams, RB BYU (134th overall)

Round 5: Deangelo Yancey, WR Purdue (175th overall)

Round 5: Aaron Jones, RB UTEP (182nd overall)

Round 6: Kofi Amichia, OT South Florida (212nd overall)

Round 7: Devante Mays, RB Utah State (238th overall)

Round 7: Malachi Dupre, WR LSU (247th overall)