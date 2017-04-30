Vikings finish draft with busy Day 3

Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman may have been the busiest man in Philadelphia the first two days of the NFL Draft.

He made six trades in the first three rounds, setting his team up for a flurry of activity on Saturday.

Minnesota made nine picks in the final four rounds of the Draft, including four picks in the final round.

Below is a list of all draft picks made by the Vikings in the NFL Draft

Round 2: Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State (41st overall)

Round 3: Pat Elflein, C Ohio State (70th overall)

Round 4: Jaleel Johnson, DT Iowa (109th overall)

Round 4: Ben Gedeon, ILB Michigan (120th overall)

Round 5: Rodney Adams, WR South Florida (170th overall)

Round 5: Danny Isidora, OG Miami (180th overall)

Round 6: Bucky Hodges, TE Virginia Tech (201st overall)

Round 7: Stacy Coley, WR Miami (219th overall)

Round 7: Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Northwestern (220th overall)

Round 7: Elijah Lee, OLB Kansas State (232nd overall)

Round 7: Jack Tocho, CB NC State (245th overall)