Rain washes out Frostbuster race

Rain in the forecast has canceled the season-opening race at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

The Frostbuster race, scheduled to be run Sunday at the 5/8 mile oval in West Salem, was scratched on Saturday.

“The speedway staff has been working diligently the past few weeks to get the track ready for the race teams and fans,” track official Erik Johnson said in a release. “On that same note, the racers have all worked equally as hard to get get their cars ready for this race. They want to race. We want to race. We have been looking forward to this season since the facility was covered in snow last December. Unfortunately, Mother Nature let us down, and disappointingly, we cannot do anything about it."

Barring more rain, the racing season will now start on Saturday, May 13.