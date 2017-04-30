Kobe King named Athlete of the Year

A special season ended with one final award for Kobe King on Saturday.

The La Crosse Central star, and future Wisconsin Badgers basketball player, was named the Athlete of the Year Saturday at the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction in Milwaukee.

King, who helped the Red Raiders win its first state basketball championship since 1925 earlier this year, was also named Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, and Associated Press Player of the Year.

Madison Edgewood's Estella Moschkau received the female version of the award.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, pro golfer and Madison native Sherri Steinhauer and Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson were inducted to the organization's hall of fame.