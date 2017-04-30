Another Trip for the Julia Belle Swain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WXOW) It wasn't a long trip. From Copeland Park on the north side of La Crosse to Riverside Park downtown.

But it represents a much longer journey to bring the Julia Belle Swain steamboat back to life.

Since 2013, News 19 has followed the effort to renovate and restore the paddle wheel steamboat. It's an effort by a group of people who organized something called the Julia Belle Swain Foundation. Some local investors got together for a primary purpose - because they did not want to see another piece of La Crosse history go away.

For one day, Friday April 28, they brought the Julia Belle to Riverside Park so everyone could see the progress. Then, the boat returned to Copeland Park so the renovation could continue.

The question asked over and over again - how long before the renovation is complete? The Julia Belle Swain's captain Eric Dykman says the project has been so challenging he's reluctant to guess, but if he had to, he told us maybe another year. But even then he says, that prediction would include an asterisk.

You can watch the story of Friday's short stay at Riverside from photographer Jimmy Kruckow and reporter Dave Solie with additional video help from photographer Sam Shilts.