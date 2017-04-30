Robed Choir honors Aronson

La Crosse Central High School's robed choir honored one of it's former directors with a memorial concert. Called "A Celebration of Life" the performance was a tribute to the late Henry "Bud" Aronson.

The choir was led by current director Michael Esser. He noted just how important Aronson was to the program over the 35 years he taught at Central High School.

"His influence on this program, which is still present today, to commemorate his work, his efforts, something should happen to commemorate that."