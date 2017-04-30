Wisconsin budget battle enters voting stage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee is set to come together Monday to begin voting on the two-year, $76 billion spending plan.

A K-12 school aid increase appears to be on solid ground, a University of Wisconsin tuition cut is in serious jeopardy while a solution to road funding remains elusive.

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislative leaders have yet to work on agreements on those and other major areas of the budget.

Republican and Democratic members of the committee agree that the budget will turn on what happens with road funding. Walker opposes gas tax or fee increases and is open to taking money from the state's main account. Democrats and some Republicans oppose that approach.

The committee likely won't finish its work on the budget until June.

