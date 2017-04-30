Lane closures at Dresbach Bridge begin Monday

Interstate 90 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions near the Dresbach Bridge beginning Monday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closures will allow for work on traffic barriers and are necessary for the safety of the workers during the process.
The $187 million dollar Dresbach Bridge Project begin in late 2012 and was completed last fall.
No word on when the work will be complete.
