Sunday's local scores

College baseball

Dickinson State 8, Viterbo University 7 - final/game 1

Viterbo University 10, Dickinson State 9 - final/game 2; V-Hawks finish regular season 12-34, 10-14 in NSAA, will face Valley City State on Friday to open NSAA Tournament

College softball

Dickinson State 8, Viterbo University 2 - final/game 1

Dickinson State 5, Viterbo University 1 - final/game 2; V-Hawks finish regular season 21-29, 16-10 in NSAA, will face Mayville State on Friday to open NSAA Tournament