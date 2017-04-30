Sunday's local scores
College baseball
Dickinson State 8, Viterbo University 7 - final/game 1
Viterbo University 10, Dickinson State 9 - final/game 2; V-Hawks finish regular season 12-34, 10-14 in NSAA, will face Valley City State on Friday to open NSAA Tournament
College softball
Dickinson State 8, Viterbo University 2 - final/game 1
Dickinson State 5, Viterbo University 1 - final/game 2; V-Hawks finish regular season 21-29, 16-10 in NSAA, will face Mayville State on Friday to open NSAA Tournament
