The role of mentorship in beekeeping

The La Crosse Forestry Department hosted the first ever "Bee Week" this week. It aims to educate people about the importance of bees in our everyday life at a time when some bee populations are declining.

Those who know Mark Bruland call him "Farmer Bee."

"We moved here from Southern California and decided we wanted to be farmers," Bruland said. "Or, at least I did."

His family planted apple trees and wanted to learn more about pollination.

"It was pretty obvious we had to learn something about honeybees," Bruland said.

He signed up for a bee class in Westby.

"We learned what went on in the spring, what went on the summer, what went on in the fall," he said.

Then, he decided to buy his own bees. Bruland has ordered his fifth colony. Each colony holds up to 100,000 honeybees. Now, after more than a decade of beekeeping, he has become the mentor.

"For me, it was an opportunity to spend time with friends," Bruland said.

Brad Thew decided to start beekeeping after spending time with Bruland.

"The year before this we helped him with his bees, and it's fascinating," Thew said. "It's absolutely fascinating what bees do, and then, when it's all said and done, you get this amazing food from it."

He said he would have never found his passion for bees without spending time with Bruland.

"I don't think I would have even considered keeping bees if I hadn't met Mark first," Thew said.

Both men agree that mentorship is key to beekeeping.

"You could probably go look at a YouTube video, but it's not the same thing," Bruland said. "There's so many different things going on in the hive that you might not be paying attention to on the video. If you talk to a beekeeper, he or she could point those out."

And in the end, beekeepers get honey while the honeybees get a safe place to call home.

Bruland encourages any one interested in keeping bees to reach out to the area bee clubs. He said beekeeping requires patience and a tolerance of the occasional sting.



