Coulee Council on Addictions unveils plans for new facility

The Coulee Council on Addictions held its annual brunch on Sunday morning where a big announcement was made.

The organization unveiled plans for a new facility. Members of Coulee Council on Addictions said the current facilities are outdated.

The new 13,000 sq. ft. facility will include a kitchen, private counseling rooms, a library, and a children's play area.

The campaign co-chairs said the project will cost nearly $3 million. So far, they have raised more than half of that goal with the help of a generous donation from the Skogens.

"That's huge right now, because the more major supporters there are--people that are in the community that people know--the more it brings along other donations and support," said Dr. Tom Thompson, Voices for Recovery Campaign Co-chair. "I've got goosebumps."

Coulee Council on Addictions hopes to break ground on the new facility by this September.

If you are interested in giving to this project, call the Coulee Council on Addictions at (608) 784-4177.

