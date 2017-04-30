Annual Earth Fair provides entertainment for families

The 9th Annual Earth Fair celebrated healthy living on Sunday in Myrick Park.

The Earth Fair included a farmer's market and green products showcased by local vendors. Kids painted rocks, learned how to milk a cow, and got temporary tattoos.

The La Crosse Area YMCA hosted the Earth Dash. Kids ran through a course facing different challenges from jumping over objects to bending over ropes and hopping in a sack race. Each kid got a ribbon at the finish line.

More than 200 kids signed up for the Earth Dash. Volunteers said it was all about getting the kids moving.

"We want them to have fun, but they're exercising and they're learning about the environment," said Shawn McClone, Community and Special Events Director at the La Crosse Area YMCA. "They're having a good time doing it, so it kind of disguises the learning because not a lot of kids want to learn on the weekend. This is just a fun way to be interactive and also get some good exercise on the weekend."

Earth Fair organizers said nearly 2,000 people participated in the event. Erica Black, co-chair of the Earth Fair, said the family event is designed to teach kids healthy living habits in a fun way.

"Children need to learn at young age that it's very important to take care of our Earth, and especially with the community we live in, they should have an appreciation of that," Black said.

She said the Earth Fair grows every year.

The goal is for those at the fair to leave with a deeper appreciation for the environment and the community they live in.