Man held after car crashes into tree, killing passenger

A 52-year-old man is dead and another man is in jail after a car crashed into a tree in a yard in the northern Twin Cities.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood in Andover.

The 47-year-old Coon Rapids man who was driving is being held in the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The jail log says the man is suspected of driving under the influence of a "hazardous substance," but does not say whether it was drugs or alcohol.

The name of the passenger who died has not been released. He died at the scene.

