Family: Milwaukee mother shot repeatedly in van - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Family: Milwaukee mother shot repeatedly in van

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

Family members say a mother of five was critically wounded when she was shot repeatedly while sitting with her family in a van in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened late Friday on Milwaukee's south side. The victim is identified by her mother as 40-year-old Tori Jones.

The Journal Sentinel reports Jones was in critical condition Saturday. The Milwaukee Police Department said the victim, whom they did not identify, was still hospitalized Sunday.

Jones' mother, Diane Robertson, said her family suspects the assailant mistook one of the van's passengers for someone else. Robertson says Jones' three teenage sons and 6-year-old grandson, who also were in the van, were not hurt.

A police spokesman said it's too early to comment on a motive.

Jones' friends and family are offering a $2,500 reward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.