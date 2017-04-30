Technology in Chris Soules' Silverado could provide details

Following the fatal crash involving Bachelor reality-television star, Chris Soules, and Iowa farmer, Kenny Mosher, many people are speculating the details and curious about the facts.

However, technology in the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado Chris Soules was driving Monday night could help investigators uncover the details they need to truly understand what happened.

According to a General Motors spokesperson, most 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks are equipped with an Event Data Recorder or (EDR), like the ones pictured here.

They're small devices, typically located in the vehicle's floorboard, but they can provide useful information in a crash like this one.

Its main purpose is to record crash or crash-like situations, like an airbag deployment or when the vehicle collides with something.

The recorder captures about 30 seconds of information like how the vehicle's safety system was operating, whether people in the vehicle were wearing safety belts, whether the driver was pressing the accelerator or brakes, and exactly how fast the vehicle was traveling.

Basically, the recorded information helps provide a better understanding of the circumstances in a crash.

According to General Motors, "no data is recorded by the EDR under normal driving conditions and no personal data (e.g., name, gender, age, and crash location) is recorded."

To read the recorded information by an EDR, special equipment is required and access to the vehicle's EDR is needed.

General Motors says they will not access this data or share it with others, except with the consent of the vehicle's owner, or if they're required to do so by law enforcement to investigate a crash.

If the EDR in Soules' Silverado was properly working Monday night, it will give investigators a better understanding how fast Soules was driving, whether he was wearing a safety belt, and when or whether he was braking or accelerating.