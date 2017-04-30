Young Eagles line taking shape

It's hard to see now, but the foundation is being laid for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse offense.

Over the past four weeks, the Eagles offensive line has taken big steps in rebranding itself as the center point for head coach Mike Schmidt's up-tempo offense.

As spring practices came to an end Sunday, the unit wrapped up a crucial training period of focusing on technique, and getting back to the basics while not wearing pads or engaging in hard contact.

Four starters are gone from last season's team that went 5-5, so the competition is wide open as the focus turns to training camp this fall.

"It's anybody's game, anybody can step in and work as hard as they can. It all depends on if we can get all the right footwork in and if we can get results," junior Spencer Susa said. "I believe in myself and I think that I can get the job done."

Junior Dylan Bauer started all 10 games last season, and said he welcomes the competition from a group of young, eager players hoping to become starters.

"We can't take days off. Obviously there's someone else that's working just as hard, they want the spot," he said. "You just have to put in more work."

UW-L opens the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 against Luther College.