Spring is here and that means you are probably tinkering with your garden. If you're in need of geraniums you're in luck. The 37th Annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale is coming up.

All proceeds go toward nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

Brightly colored geraniums make the perfect gift, whether it's Mother's Day, National Stress Awareness Day, or just because. The sale includes 4.5" potted geraniums for $4.50 each (sales tax included) as well as patio pots and hanging baskets. Gift certificates are available in the Franciscan Healthcare Volunteer Office. To purchase gift certificates, call the Volunteer Office at 608-392-2709.



Geraniums will be sold at the following locations:

La Crosse - the Franciscan Healthcare Garage Building (11th and Ferry Streets) on May 3 to 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Onalaska - the Onalaska Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3 and 4 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5.

Holmen - the Holmen Clinic on May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.