Medical Monday: MetaBalance

If you're at risk for heart disease or type ii diabetes, MetaBalance from Gundersen Health System might be for you. Michelle Dunlap explains the program in this week's Medical Monday segment.

Successfully complete the MetaBalance program and it will cost you nothing, if you're on the Gundersen Health Plan! Okay, you do pay a $250 commitment fee up front-think of it as motivation. But, you'll get 100 percent of your fee back when you successfully meet attendance criteria.

For those who are not on the Gundersen Health Plan, the out-of-pocket cost is $750 with no commitment fee.

MetaBalance is an 11-month program of exercise, nutrition, behavior modification and support to help you lead a healthier life. A Gundersen exercise physiologist, dietitian and nurse practitioner are all involved to help guide your progress.



The class is targeted to those with type II diabetes or metabolic syndrome, a cluster of three or more risk factors, including:

Blood sugar level of 100 mg/dL or more

Waist measuring 35 inches or more in women and 40 inches or more in men or a body mass index greater than 30

Triglyceride level of 150 mg/dL or greater

Low HDL ("good" cholesterol) of less than 40 mg/dL in men and less than 50 in women

High blood pressure of 130/85 mm Hg or greater

The goal of MetaBalance is to help you achieve at least a 7 percent weight loss and 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

MetaBalance has helped many people achieve better health and the proof is in the numbers. On average participants:

Achieve and maintain 7 percent weight loss after one year of enrollment into the program

See their 10-year coronary artery disease risk decrease by 23 percent

See their 7.5-year diabetes risk go down by 25 percent

Improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels

The next MetaBalance begins June 14.

The first 12 weeks you'll meet with a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The next eight months you'll meet once a month for two hours. During the first hour, you'll learn about nutrition, exercise and behavior modification; the second hour, you'll workout.

There is a required informational session on Wednesday, May 3. It's from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the La Crosse YMCA Healthy Living Center, 1140 Main Street, HLC-B classroom.

For questions, call our exercise physiology team at (608) 775-2955.