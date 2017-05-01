Legislature's budget committee to vote on Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to put an independent commission that oversees ethics of Wisconsin judges under control of the state Supreme Court is up for vote.

The Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was to take up the idea Monday. It's slated to be the first issue the panel votes on as it begins its work on reshaping Walker's $76 billion state budget.

Walker's idea to put the Judicial Commission under control of the Supreme Court, and to do away with a council that issues advice on judicial issues, as run into opposition. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack asked the budget committee to reject both ideas.

Walker proposed both ideas in 2015 but the Legislature did not go along.

The committee was also to vote on judicial salaries.

