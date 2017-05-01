Anti-heckler bill's author acknowledges measure is too vague

One of the chief authors of a Republican bill that calls for the University of Wisconsin System to suspend or expel student hecklers who disrupt speeches says the measure's language is too vague and may be unconstitutional.

Rep. Jesse Kremer's bill would require that students who engage twice in "violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, obscene, unreasonably loud, or other disorderly conduct" that interferes with someone's free speech rights would be suspended or expelled.

Critics have called that language so vague it's unconstitutional. Kremer told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that he agrees. He says he has concerns about the language and plans to introduce an amendment changing the language so students who engage in disorderly conduct that substantially disrupts free speech could be suspended or expelled upon a second offense.

