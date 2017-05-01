Anti-heckler bill's author acknowledges measure is too vague - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Anti-heckler bill's author acknowledges measure is too vague

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

One of the chief authors of a Republican bill that calls for the University of Wisconsin System to suspend or expel student hecklers who disrupt speeches says the measure's language is too vague and may be unconstitutional.

Rep. Jesse Kremer's bill would require that students who engage twice in "violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, obscene, unreasonably loud, or other disorderly conduct" that interferes with someone's free speech rights would be suspended or expelled.

Critics have called that language so vague it's unconstitutional. Kremer told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that he agrees. He says he has concerns about the language and plans to introduce an amendment changing the language so students who engage in disorderly conduct that substantially disrupts free speech could be suspended or expelled upon a second offense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.