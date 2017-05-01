Teachers arrested, accused of bullying student

A woman says her daughter was bullied and police are pointing the finger at the teachers.

Two teachers have been arrested in Louisiana. They're accused of bullying.

Police said one teacher told an 11-year-old girl to, "go kill" herself.

Not only that, the teacher is accused of threatening to fail other students if they didn't fight the girl.

"I've not seen too many cases like this before. I've been here 11 years and I have not seen where a teacher or teacher's aide has asked for other students to beat up another child," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

The student's teacher was removed from the school and then, a teacher's aide took over.

The girl's mother told police the teacher's aide retaliated against her daughter for reporting the teacher to the principal.

The teacher's aide has been now charged too.