April the giraffe's calf finally has a name

April the giraffe's calf, whose long-awaited birth was viewed by thousands over a webcam on April 15, finally has a name.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., made the announcement on "Good Morning America" Monday morning, with contest voters passing the choice to handler Alyssa, who selected Tajiri -- or Taj, for short.

Voters paid for their votes, with the funds going to a set of charities and improvements for the park. After a first round of voting, a second round was held to choose between 10 finalists.

The other nine finalists in alphabetical order: Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.

April's labor was widely watched for weeks over the webcam, a wait that went so long that some began to doubt if the 15-year-old giraffe was even pregnant. But the baby is real, it has a name and, hopefully, a long life ahead of it.