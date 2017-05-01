Fire destroys Juneau Co. home, residents not found - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fire destroys Juneau Co. home, residents not found

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The State Fire Marshall, Elroy Fire Department and the Juneau County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Sunday night fire in Plymouth Township.

The sheriff's office says the fire was at a home on Highway 82, east of Elroy, and that Elroy Fire officials called in help from six other departments after arriving at the scene.

The sheriff's office says a family member of the two residents unsuccessfully tried to get them out, and that he received multiple burns and is currently at a medical facility. Firefighters and officers have not been able to find the residents of the home, which was completely destroyed by the fire.

