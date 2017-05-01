La Crosse area women to compete for Miss Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse area women to compete for Miss Wisconsin

By Tianna Vanderhei, Multi-Media Journalist
A number of local representatives from the Coulee Region are busy preparing for an upcoming competition.

Miss Wisconsin, a preliminary scholarship program to the Miss America Pageant which takes place in Atlantic City will be held in Oshkosh, June 15-17.

A total of 26 women will vie for the job of Miss Wisconsin 2017, a handful from the area, including:

  • Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest, Mattie Mae Krause
  • Miss Onalaska, Erin O'Brien
  • Miss Seven Rivers, Zoe Roou
  • Miss Sparta, Christina Weaver

Other contestants with ties to the La Crosse area include: Miss Badgerland, Tianna Vanderhei, Miss Northern Lights, April Haldeman, and Miss Wood Violet, Madeline Kumm (alumnus and current students at The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse).

Preliminary competition will take place on Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School, tickets are $15.

Finals will be held on Saturday, June 17, those tickets are $40.

MORE INFORMATION: Miss Wisconsin Ticket Information

