La Crosse area women to compete for Miss Wisconsin

A number of local representatives from the Coulee Region are busy preparing for an upcoming competition.
Miss Wisconsin, a preliminary scholarship program to the Miss America Pageant which takes place in Atlantic City will be held in Oshkosh, June 15-17.
A total of 26 women will vie for the job of Miss Wisconsin 2017, a handful from the area, including:
Other contestants with ties to the La Crosse area include: Miss Badgerland, Tianna Vanderhei, Miss Northern Lights, April Haldeman, and Miss Wood Violet, Madeline Kumm (alumnus and current students at The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse).
Preliminary competition will take place on Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School, tickets are $15.
Finals will be held on Saturday, June 17, those tickets are $40.
MORE INFORMATION: Miss Wisconsin Ticket Information
