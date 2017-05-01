UPDATE: Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university

A person is treated by first responders after a deadly stabbing attack on University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (Emily Johnson via AP)

Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three others Monday on the University of Texas campus, and authorities said a suspect was in custody.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that one person died at the scene near a gym. The others were taken to the hospital with potentially serious wounds. There were reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Student Rachel Prichett said she was standing in line at a food truck outside the gym when she saw a man with a large knife approach the person standing behind her.

"The guy was standing next to me," Prichett said. "He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could."

Another student, Ray Arredondo, said he was walking to his car when a mass of students near the gym started running.

"They were just screaming, 'Run! Get out of here!'" Arredondo said.

Lindsey Clark said she saw the suspect get tackled by police as he was running toward the entrance of Jester Hall, a complex of dormitories and classrooms. She described him as wearing a bandanna and gray sweatshirt and said he appeared quiet and subdued as police held him on the ground.

"You could see and hear people running and screaming: 'There he is!'" before he was tackled by officers.

Arredondo later saw what looked like CPR being performed on someone outside the front door of the gym. Another student was sitting on a bench being treated for cuts to the head or neck, he said.

Authorities cordoned off the scene as a large contingent of state and local police, including officers in helicopters, swarmed the area.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas Capitol and is one of the nation's largest universities.

The attack occurred in the central campus, just a short walk from the administration building and the landmark clock tower that was the scene of a mass shooting in 1966.

