Mayo Clinic to use sidewalks for marketing

The Board of Public Works approved Mayo Clinic's request to utilize the sidewalk outside of Belle Square to promote their new clinic.

Amy Every who works with Marketing and Communications at Mayo Clinic said this was an idea that stemmed from an agency they worked with on a previous campaign.

"When it came to Belle Square, it felt like, it's a new clinic model, it's a new location in a more urban environment. It just felt like something that would be kind of fun and different to do," said Every.

The new downtown clinic on 3rd Street will officially open on June 1 and a community open house will be held on June, 24.

"Just hopes to draw attention to the fact that we are downtown and reach out directly to those people who are working, visiting, and living downtown," added Every.

The messages will be temporary and it's not confirmed yet what exactly will be written or with what materials they will use.

