Gander Mountain bought out by Camping World

The Gander Mountain outdoor goods chain has been bought out by an RV-centric retailer.

Camping World announced their acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton's boating business on Monday after they won the right to liquidate the stores' remaining assets.

In a statement, the company's chairman and CEO said “the liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping World and Overton offerings where appropriate."

Camping World said they will only operate in locations where they believe they can be profitable.

Onalaska has a Gander Mountain store that was not on the list of store closures announced earlier this year.

Two stores in Wisconsin, in Eau Claire and Germantown were on the list. Three stores in Minnesota, in Rogers, Mankato, and Woodbury, also are scheduled to close.

In a statement from Camping World, it said the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota will consider the approval of the company's bid on Wednesday.