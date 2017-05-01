Staying safe on and around motorcycles

Though it may not feel like it yet, Spring is on its way. That means more people will be on motorcycles enjoying the fresh air.

"It's a fun sport to be able to get out in the Midwest and be able to ride a motorcycle and enjoy the outdoors," said Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol.

With that, there are some things to keep in mind before you get out on the road.

"Make sure the tire pressures are set properly," said Rod Hall, owner of Rod's Ride On Powersports on the south side. "That's probably the biggest mistake we see with our guests is the tire pressures are really low, and low tire pressures can lead to accidents."

Taking proper precautions is incredibly important. Data from the Wisconsin DOT shows that you are about 13 times more likely to die in a motorcycle crash than in a car crash.

"It is highly recommended that you wear a helmet," Sgt. Christianson said. "If you are involved in a crash, it's going to give you the best protection."

Vehicles should try to be conscious of more motorcycles on the road, but riders can help their visibility with their choice of protective gear.

"Most customers make the mistake of buying too dark of a helmet," said Hall. "They should actually be buying a brighter helmet. Brighter helmets are seen a lot better by cars."

And riding within your experience level can go a long way in keeping you safe.

"Half our crashes are motorcycles just off the roadway," said Sgt. Christianson. "So it's not another vehicle involved, it's just the motorcyclist from inexperience and also alcohol related crashes."

Being aware and taking the right precautions can help make this riding season safe and fun for everyone.