Semi-crash blocks Highway 53 near Ettrick

The driver wasn't hurt, but the crash of his semi did block a major road through Trempealeau County Monday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Carlson, 32, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, swerved to miss a deer on Highway 53 near Larson Coulee Road north of Beach Corners around 5:25 a.m.

The semi went into the southbound ditch, hit a power pole and telephone utility box. The power line snapped and fell into the roadway.

It took about two hours to deal with the power line and remove the semi from the ditch.