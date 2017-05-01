Prairie View Elementary recognized as Title I School

De Soto's elementary school, Prairie View received a statewide award on Monday.

Since 2003, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has recognized Title I Schools. To be eligible, schools must receive federal Title I funding to provide services to large numbers or high percentages of disadvantaged students, in addition to meeting other criteria.

Ronda Nelson has taught at Prairie View for 21 years and said the award is affirmation that they're doing the right things.

"I only have twelve students which is not very many at all, but I probably have seven different levels of abilities and learning. It's a struggle and it's gotten a lot worse with less funding from the state and federal. So it's become a little harder," said Nelson.

About 70 percent of the total 100 students at Prairie View Elementary School fall at or below the poverty line.

The Title I funding helps them purchase supplies they need and technology items like iPads, in order to cater to those educational needs. In turn, ensuring every single student graduates college and career ready.

Rhonda Kiedinger, a 3rd Grade Teacher at Prairie View said they're always proud of the work their students and staff do, but it's fun and reassuring to be recognized.

"Most of the poverty that I think is in Wisconsin is kind of unseen. Our kids are really put together, our families are really loving, but there's a little need for a lift," expressed Kiedinger.

"If a student is having difficulties in one area or maybe emotional difficulties, we're able to catch them and give them the one-on-one support that they need," added Kelly Olson, Prairie View's Teaching Principal.

While it's hard to pinpoint how much funding they receive since it varies from year to year, they said it's clear the extra contributions help reinforce student success.

The federal aid is based on the National School Lunch Act income guidelines and other criteria such as: at least 95 percent test participation, a dropout rate of less than 6 percent, and an absenteeism rate of less than 13 percent.

