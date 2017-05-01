The Murphy Library Digital Collection at UW-L is now free to access online

Murphy Library at University Wisconsin-La Crosse is joining libraries across the nation in providing free access to its digital collections.

Murphy Library has teamed up with Recollection Wisconsin to have their materials available for nationwide use. Recollection Wisconsin can be thought of as the Digital Public Library of America, but strictly for Wisconsin. The Murphy Library Collections consist of roughly 6,000 objects. These objects range from books, to maps, the campus newspaper: The Racquet, and hundreds of photographs. Among the important historical objects are the photographs from the Freedom Flotilla Collection.

Free Access to La Crosse's Digital Collections

David Mindel, the Digital Collections Librarian at Murphy Library says "We have the Freedom Flotilla collection, which we recently put online, and so that is photographs taken in the 80s when a large population of Cuban immigrants came through and stayed at Fort McCoy. Those photos were taken by the La Crosse Tribune and photographers from the La Crosse Tribune." David said this is just one of the historical throwbacks you will see in these collections.

The history doesn't date back to just the 1980's either. The over 6,000 objects date back as far as the mid 1800's with some pictures of downtown La Crosse during the 1950's and 1960's.

Mindel added that the best thing about these collections are that they are full text searchable. This makes a great tool for alums who may be reminiscing about that one time they were in their college campus's newspaper. This is also a great tool for teachers who may be searching for pictures or more information on subjects like the Cuban refugees during Freedom Flotilla.

If you are looking for easy access to these collections you can visit dp.la and search La Crosse, Wisconsin.