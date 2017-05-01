La Crosse armed robbery and chase suspect charged

The man arrested after an armed robbery, high speed chase in two counties, and standoff with authorities is criminally charged Monday.

Among the charges Alan Fry, 34, now faces include armed robbery, burglary, robbery, and fleeing.

Last Tuesday, authorities said Fry began his series of crimes in Crawford County with a gas drive off.

He then came to La Crosse where police said he walked into My Place bar with a shotgun and robbed it of cash.

Later, he began a chase with La Crosse Police, and eventually Vernon County Sheriff's deputies.

Fry crashed his car between Viroqua and Westby, brandished a shotgun at officers, and began a five hour standoff before surrendering.

He's scheduled to return to court next week.

In the meantime, he's held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail.