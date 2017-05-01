La Crosse armed robbery and chase suspect charged - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse armed robbery and chase suspect charged

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The man arrested after an armed robbery, high speed chase in two counties, and standoff with authorities is criminally charged Monday.

Among the charges Alan Fry, 34, now faces include armed robbery, burglary, robbery, and fleeing. 

Last Tuesday, authorities said Fry began his series of crimes in Crawford County with a gas drive off. 

He then came to La Crosse where police said he walked into My Place bar with a shotgun and robbed it of cash.

Later, he began a chase with La Crosse Police, and eventually Vernon County Sheriff's deputies. 

Fry crashed his car between Viroqua and Westby, brandished a shotgun at officers, and began a five hour standoff before surrendering. 

READ MORE: High speed chase, standoff suspect identified

He's scheduled to return to court next week.

In the meantime, he's held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.