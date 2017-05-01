Fundraiser helps Freedom Honor Flight

La Crosse's Freedom Honor Flight received a fundraiser check from a local business. Cabin Coffee presented Pat Stephens with a check for $1,261. The money raised during a one-day coffee sales event. According to Stephens, each flight costs around $100,000 and the organization runs completely on donations. The mission of the Honor Flight is to give veterans the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C. and visit the memorials that stand in their honor.

"We plan on doing this as long as we can. We still have about 150 Korean vets on our waiting list and about 350 Vietnam vets," Stephens said.

The next flight out is scheduled for Saturday.

