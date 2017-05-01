Public input needed as city moves forward with pool plan

The city of La Crosse is asking for the public's input when it comes to the next step in deciding where to put a public pool.

The city is looking at several options. Two options involve the current site of Memorial pool, another explores expanding upon Erickson Pool while another looks at building an outdoor facility at Forest Hills. The last and most expensive, involves constructing an indoor facility with a price tag of $12 million.

Sue Bulk, a Memorial Pool committee member said given La Crosse is a river town, public pools allow children to learn a life skill.

"This is the kind of experience where parents take their children at an early age," she said. "It makes lessons affordable for families in the area that may not be able to afford private lessons."

Bulk said the easy accessibility of the current Memorial Pool site makes it ideal for a new pool.

"Over at Forest Hills, the accessibility is tough," she said. "It's across Losey Boulevard and in between railroad tracks and kids would have to cross safely, which worries me."

Jacob Sciammas, another member of the committee, also believes the current site is the best option for the city to move forward with.

"It's amazing how close it is to the majority of the population," he said. "We're talking about eight thousand more people than any other service area the city is looking at."

According to the committee, the Memorial Pool site serves nearly 29,000 people in a one and a half mile radius, nearly 8,000 more people than the other options.

"We don't have to figure out what to do with the green space loss, or displacing people. We know a pool works here, so let's put it back," he said.

The city's Parks and Rec Department said it likes the options the city's pool committee has arrived at, but the question of who will pay for the facility--wherever it may be--remains unsolved.

"Are we going to try to go for some private funding, are we going to look for some grant opportunities or are we looking at funding this strictly through taxpayer dollars," Jay Odegaard said.

According to the department, the city will evaluate nearly $100 million in projects for the 2018 capital improvement budget. However, that list will be narrowed down to around $5 million.

"Given that number, thinking that the cheapest option is around $4 million, I would think this may go to a referendum in the future," Odegaard said.

The public input sessions will take place Wednesday on the third floor of city hall. The first session will take place from 11-1 p.m. and the second will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

According to Odegaard, the park board will be next to consider public input and the five concepts developed. The proposal will then move to city council for a final vote within the next month.