"Sex Please, We're 60" playing in Tomah

An upcoming show in Tomah tackles an interesting topic with an older audience at the center of it all. Sex Please, We're 60 by Michael and Susan Parker all begins with a 'STUD'.



Mrs. Stancliffe's Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years. Guests (nearly all women), return year after year. Her next-door neighbor, the silver-tongued Bud Davis believes that they return to spend time with him in romantic liaisons. The prim and proper Mrs. Stancliffe, of course, steadfastly denies this, but really doesn't do anything to prevent it. Perhaps she reluctantly accepts the fact, that "Bud the Stud", as he calls himself, is, in fact, good for business.

Her other neighbor and would-be suitor Henry Mitchell is a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill called "Venusia," after Venus the goddess of love, to increase the libido of menopausal women. The pill has not been tested.

Add to the guest list three older women: Victoria Ambrose, a romance novelist whose personal life seems to be lacking in romance; Hillary Hudson a friend of Henry's who has agreed to test the Venusia: and Charmaine Beauregard, a "Southern Belle" whose libido does not need to be increased! Bud gets his hands on some of the Venusia pills and the fun begins, as he attempts to entertain all three women! The women mix up Bud's Viagra pills with the Venusia, and we soon discover that it has a strange effect on men: it gives them all the symptoms of menopausal women, complete with hot flashes, mood swings, weeping and irritability! When the mayhem settles down, all the women find their lives moving in new and surprising directions.