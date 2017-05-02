New building marks grand opening for Good Steward Resale Shop

There is still lots of construction on Rose street, but among it all is the newly completed Good Steward Resale Shop on the south side of La Crosse.

The Good Steward Resale Shop held its' grand opening today. They began construction on the building in February, which led up to the May 2nd opening. The construction just outside the doors on Rose Street didn't seem to deter shoppers either. There was lots of hustle and bustle with customers eager to see the brand new store. The grand opening happened to fall on what is usually the busiest day of the week.

Henry Leibl, the President of the Board of Control for Good Steward Resale Shop says "Tuesday is our busiest day. We have anywhere from 40-70 people waiting out in front for the store to open up." The customers did not disappoint store volunteers and employees as they showed up in full force to shop for clothing items, knick-knacks, and even serving dishes.

All clothing items are washed, ironed, and steamed before being put back for sale. Henry says the sales go toward anyone in need and families who have suffered tragic events such as fires. The sales also go to benefit students at Luther High School in Onalaska.