Wet fields mean more planting delays for Minnesota farmers

Cool temperatures and wet fields have cost Minnesota farmers more delays in planting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that only 1.7 days were suitable for fieldwork last week. That marked five straight weeks with fewer than three days suitable for fieldwork.

Minnesota's corn crop is only 12 percent planted, which is 13 days behind last year and nine days behind average. Twenty-one percent of Minnesota's spring wheat was planted, two weeks behind last year and 28 percentage points behind the five-year average.

University of Minnesota Extension says corn farmers can still achieve maximum yields if they plant by mid-May.

Fortunately, the National Weather Service is forecasting several days of dry weather for much of Minnesota starting Thursday.

Topsoil moisture supplies are 70 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus.

