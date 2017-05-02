Wisconsin cheese designation bill passes Legislature

It's a bill too "gouda" to fail.

The Wisconsin Legislature gave give final approval Tuesday to a measure making cheese the official state dairy product. The Senate voted by a voice vote to pass the measure after it previously cleared the Assembly.

A fourth grade class in Mineral Point lobbied lawmakers to recognize cheese as a state symbol. Once the bill is signed by Gov. Scott Walker, cheese will join a long list of honorary designees.

Others include the badger, of course, as the official animal and corn as the official grain. The dairy cow is the official domestic animal while kringle is the state pastry and milk is the state beverage.

Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country at 11 billion pounds per year.

