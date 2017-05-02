Wisconsin Assembly loosens child work permit law

Wisconsin's 16- and 17-year-olds wouldn't need permission from their parents to get jobs under a Republican bill the state Assembly has passed.

The bill would eliminate the requirement that children 16 and older obtain work permits. The permits cost $10 each and require a parent's written consent.

Republican supporters say removing the permit requirement will make it easier for children without parents to find jobs. Democrats counter that it would cut parents out of the loop and decrease state and local revenues by $730,000.

It makes no changes to labor laws governing how many hours children can work.

The Assembly passed the bill 64-34 on Tuesday. It goes next to the state Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.